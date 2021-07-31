Juan R. Luciano Acquires 16,790 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

