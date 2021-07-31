JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Buys £12,240 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,240 ($15,991.64).

Shares of LON JMI opened at GBX 408 ($5.33) on Friday. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £318.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.31.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

