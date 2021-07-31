JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Buys £12,240 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,240 ($15,991.64).
Shares of LON JMI opened at GBX 408 ($5.33) on Friday. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £318.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.31.
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
