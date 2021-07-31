JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $746.14

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 746.14 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 761 ($9.94). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 23,359 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £580.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 746.14.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

