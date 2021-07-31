JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.