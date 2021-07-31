JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 6,600

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 8,420 ($110.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £11.75 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,446 ($110.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,393.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.