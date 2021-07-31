JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 176

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.30.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

