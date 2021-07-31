JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICP. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 2,170 ($28.35) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,166.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

