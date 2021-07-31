JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.50 ($7.65) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.04 ($5.93).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

