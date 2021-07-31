JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €36.50 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.17 ($44.91).

EPA STM opened at €34.54 ($40.64) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

