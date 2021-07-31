JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €115.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.24 ($122.64).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 102.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of €98.10. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

