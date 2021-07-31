Jonathan Eitan Solomon Purchases 25,000 Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BiomX in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHGE. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

