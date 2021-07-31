Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

