John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00.

NASDAQ KE opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.