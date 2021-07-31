John A. Herrmann III Sells 2,896 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $179.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.68. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.