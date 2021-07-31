John A. Herrmann III Sells 2,896 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $179.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.68. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $27,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

