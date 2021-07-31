Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of ST opened at $58.62 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

