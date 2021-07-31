Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.