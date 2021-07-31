Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €113.10 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.99.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.