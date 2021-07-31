Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICL. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $194,023,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 197,987 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

