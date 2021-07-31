Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coty in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.73 on Friday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Coty by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

