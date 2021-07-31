JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.64).

Shares of DEC opened at €23.00 ($27.06) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.21.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

