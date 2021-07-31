JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 27th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
