JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 27th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.