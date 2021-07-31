Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

