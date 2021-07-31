Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,002 Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Omaha as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOMN opened at $32.71 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $967.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

