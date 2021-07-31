Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.