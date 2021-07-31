Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,480,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of FRWAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.