Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 11,533 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIND. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $22,816,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

