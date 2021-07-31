iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

