iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $247.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $249.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

