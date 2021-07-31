iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.50

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

