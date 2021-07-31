iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 214,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,641. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.