iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 169,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,000,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.25 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31.

