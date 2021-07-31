iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. 1,849,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,776. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,424,000 after purchasing an additional 646,081 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.