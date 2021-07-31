iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. 607,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,863. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.13. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

