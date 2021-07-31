IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.53.

NYSE IQV opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.84. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

