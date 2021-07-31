iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 110,206 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. 6,567,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,256. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.