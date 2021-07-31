Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.480 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.68. 2,964,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

