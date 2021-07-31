Investors Buy Large Volume of Helmerich & Payne Call Options (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the typical volume of 1,489 call options.

HP stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

