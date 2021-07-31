Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.