Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 414.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.97.

