Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IUSS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.