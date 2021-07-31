Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IUSS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.11% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.