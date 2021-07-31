Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.