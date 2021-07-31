Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $33,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after purchasing an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after purchasing an additional 644,548 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,993 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,466,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 943,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,463. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.