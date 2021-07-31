Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 845,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 809,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,805,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 135,559 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 120,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 42,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $21.88.

