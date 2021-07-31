Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

