Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Position Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 104,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

