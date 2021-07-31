Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after buying an additional 89,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

