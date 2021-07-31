Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after buying an additional 290,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

