Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

