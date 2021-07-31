Intrust Bank NA Has $262,000 Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 68,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.