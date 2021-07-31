Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

